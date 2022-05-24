The forecast for Tuesday morning and afternoon in Mallorca is for sun with some high clouds, but with cloud building up in the evening. Rain is likely anywhere on the island overnight. Thunderstorms are expected, and these will last into Wednesday morning.

It will be quite breezy for the whole of Mallorca on Tuesday - mainly moderate breezes of 20 to 25 km/h, but fresh (30 km/h and above) in areas. UV rating 9.

Forecast highs for Tuesday -

Alcudia 25C, moderate to fresh northeasterly.

Andratx 27C, gentle to moderate breezes east-southeast.

Palma 30C, fresh northeasterly breeze from the afternoon, gentle southeast in the morning.

Pollensa 27C, moderate east-northeast.

Sant Llorenç 27C, moderate breezes from the east and northeast.

Santanyi 26C, moderate east-northeast.

Soller 30C, moderate southeast breeze in the morning, backing north light to gentle in the afternoon and evening.

Highs on Monday - Porreres 33.5 at 3.30pm; Binissalem 33.5 at 3.50pm; Llucmajor 33.3 at 3.30pm; Es Capdellà 32.7 at 3.10pm; Santa Maria 32.6 at 4.20pm.