Well, Friday didn't go entirely to plan. The cloud and rain lingered rather longer than the met agency had forecast. But once the cloud cleared, there were glorious blue skies, and they will be with us on Saturday as well.
Well, Friday didn't go entirely to plan. The cloud and rain lingered rather longer than the met agency had forecast. But once the cloud cleared, there were glorious blue skies, and they will be with us on Saturday as well.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.