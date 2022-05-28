Well, Friday didn't go entirely to plan. The cloud and rain lingered rather longer than the met agency had forecast. But once the cloud cleared, there were glorious blue skies, and they will be with us on Saturday as well.

Alcudia 28C, light northeasterly increasing moderate southwesterly in the afternoon.

Andratx 27C, gentle westerly in the morning; calm in the afternoon.

Palma 28C, moderate westerly easing to gentle southerly.

Pollensa 31C, gentle westerly, easing to virtually calm after midday.

Sant Llorenç 30C, moderate breezes from the south in the morning; west in the afternoon.

Santanyi 30C, moderate westerly easing to gentle southwesterly.

Soller 29C, light west breeze in the morning; light southeast in the afternoon.

UV rating of 9 on Saturday. The high on Friday was 27.3C at the university in Palma at 5pm.