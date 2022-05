Another fabulously sunny day on Sunday. Maybe a spot of cloud in the afternoon in the southeast. UV rating 8.

Alcudia 27C, gentle to moderate east-southeast. Andratx 26C, light to gentle southeast breezes. Palma 29C, light southwest breezes. Pollensa 29C, gentle to moderate easterly breezes. Sant Llorenç 28C, gentle to moderate southeasterlies. Santanyi 27C, light to gentle south-southeast. Soller 30C, calm. Saturday's highs - Palma (university) 33.1 at 3.50pm; Sa Pobla 33.0 at 4pm; Petra 32.5 at 3.10pm; Pollensa 32.4 at 4.40pm; Puerto Pollensa 31.8 at 4pm.