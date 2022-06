Like Tuesday, there could be some early mist and cloud but clearing to give cloudless skies. UV rating 10. Keeping an eye on later in the week, while Friday looks as if it will be mostly cloudy, weather stations are forecasting low or zero probability of rain at present.

Forecasts for Wednesday: Alcudia 30C, moderate northeasterly in the morning; calm after midday. Andratx 27C, light southerly in the morning, easing to calm. Palma 28C, light southwest breeze in the morning; calm in the afternoon. Pollensa 31C, light northerly, veering southeast in the afternoon and increasing to moderate northwest by the evening. Sant Llorenç 30C, light to gentle southeast breezes. Santanyi 29C, light south-southeast breezes. Soller 31C, light northwesterly. Highs on Tuesday - Binissalem 31.1 at 5pm and Petra 31.1 at 1.20pm; Sineu 30.9 at 1.20pm.