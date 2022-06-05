There's still some Saharan dust floating around and creating haze, but no forecast for any muddy rain. High cloud and perhaps some early mist on Sunday, but generally sunny.

In Minorca, there is still a yellow alert for meteotsunami. There have been episodes of rising seas but none, to date, seem to have caused too much of a problem.

Sunday's forecasts:

Alcudia 28C, moderate northerly, easing light northeast.

Andratx 28C, minimal breeze from the southwest in the morning; calm in the afternoon.

Palma 29C, moderate south breeze in the morning; calm in the afternoon.

Pollensa 30C, gentle northwesterly, easing light northerly.

Sant Llorenç 32C, moderate south breeze in the morning; gentle northeasterly in the afternoon.

Santanyi 29C, moderate southwest, easing to almost calm westerly in the afternoon.

Soller 30C, light northwesterly, easing to calm.

Highs on Saturday - Sa Pobla 30.7 at 6.10pm; Sineu 30.3 at 2.30pm; Pollensa 30.3 at 5pm.