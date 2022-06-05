In Minorca, there is still a yellow alert for meteotsunami. There have been episodes of rising seas but none, to date, seem to have caused too much of a problem.
Sunday's forecasts:
Alcudia 28C, moderate northerly, easing light northeast.
Andratx 28C, minimal breeze from the southwest in the morning; calm in the afternoon.
Palma 29C, moderate south breeze in the morning; calm in the afternoon.
Pollensa 30C, gentle northwesterly, easing light northerly.
Sant Llorenç 32C, moderate south breeze in the morning; gentle northeasterly in the afternoon.
Santanyi 29C, moderate southwest, easing to almost calm westerly in the afternoon.
Soller 30C, light northwesterly, easing to calm.
Highs on Saturday - Sa Pobla 30.7 at 6.10pm; Sineu 30.3 at 2.30pm; Pollensa 30.3 at 5pm.
