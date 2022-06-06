A fine Monday. There may be some high cloud around at times, but otherwise loads of sun. UV rating 10.

Forecasts for Monday - Alcudia 29C, gentle east breeze in the morning, calm later on. Andratx 28C, light breeze from the southeast easing to calm. Palma 30C, gentle southwesterly easing light in the afternoon. Pollensa 31C, gentle easterly easing in the afternoon. Sant Llorenç 29C, light southeast breezes. Santanyi 28C, gentle to light southeasterly breezes. Soller 33C, light northwest breeze in the morning, calm in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday - Binissalem 32.1 at 4.10pm, Es Capdellà 31.7 at 5.50pm, Porreres 31.6 at 2.30pm.