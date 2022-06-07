It's all looking very settled - highs of 30 and above for the rest of the week and into the weekend. For Tuesday, possible coastal mist early on and occasional high cloud; otherwise sunny, with breezes predominantly from the east.

Alcudia 26C, moderate northeast breeze in the morning; light easterly in the afternoon. Andratx 28C, light southwest, then southeast after midday. Palma 29C, gentle southerly, easing in the afternoon. Pollensa 28C, gentle east breeze, easing light southeast. Sant Llorenç 29C, gentle to light easterlies. Santanyi 29C, gentle easterly breeze in the morning, easing to light in the afternoon. Soller 32C, gentle southwesterly, easing to light northwesterly after midday. Highs on Monday - Binissalem 32.6 at 2.50pm; Llucmajor 31.6 at 2.20pm; Palma University 31.4 at 1.40pm.