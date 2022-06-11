May was the warmest of this century and the second driest since records began according to the monthlyweather report by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

May had more hours of sunshine than average and was the third sunniest.

The average temperature was 18.1ºC, which is 3ºC above the average for the month.

By regions, it was very hot in the southeast and northwest and extremely hot in the rest of the mainland, as well as in the Balearics, where it was even extremely hot in Minorca and in parts of Mallorca.

And there is more to come with temperature records set to be broken this coming week.