Yellow alert for high temperatures on Tuesday - up to 38C in the interior and in the north, 36C in the south. The Tramuntana coast between Estellencs and Escorca is not on yellow alert and nor is the east coast between Son Servera and Santanyi. Not, one suspects, that this will mean a huge deal of difference. Occasional cloud and some Saharan haze persisting. UV ratings of 10 and 11.

Heat wave watch - it does rather depend on definition, one being three consecutive days of 36C or more. In which case, given weather station data, there will be a heat wave, certainly in the interior. Binissalem, very much a hotspot, shows 37 for today, followed by 38, 38, 39 and 37; Sunday will be a freezing 35 degrees.

The met agency Aemet notes that high temperatures such as these are not unknown in June and points, for example, to 2003 and when the 40C mark was reached. In fact, the highest temperature was recorded in June for what was a particularly hot summer.

Selected forecasts for Tuesday:

Alcudia 31C, gentle northeast breeze easing light north.

Andratx 33C, light southwesterly in the morning; calm in the afternoon.

Palma 35C, light southwest breeze veering west.

Pollensa 33C, light northwesterly easing to calm.

Sant Llorenç 34C, gentle breeze from the south easing to light southeast.

Santanyi 32C, light southeasterly increasing to gentle easterly.

Soller 35C, light northwest-west breezes.

Highs on Monday - Binissalem 35.3 at 3pm; Sineu 35.0 at 3.50pm; Porreres 34.9 at 3.20pm.