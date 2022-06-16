Playa de Muro, Mallorca

Playa de Muro, the "rustic" part. | M. Abrines

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter Palma 16/06/2022 07:00
The yellow alert for high temperatures continues for most of Mallorca on Thursday (and Friday). Thursday will be another day of occasional haze, modest breezes and a UV rating of 11.

A maximum of 38C (in the interior) is forecast for Thursday as it now also is for Friday, the forecast having come down by one degree.

Selected Thursday forecasts:

Alcudia 31C, gentle and light northeasterlies.

Andratx 33C, light south breeze easing to calm.

Palma 37C, gentle to light SW breezes.

Pollensa 34C, light easterly; calm in the afternoon.

Sant Llorenç 35C, light SE.

Santanyi 33C, gentle and light easterly breezes.

Soller 37C, light north-northwest.

Highs on Wednesday - Petra 36.7 at 2.40pm; Llucmajor 36.2 at 3pm; Porreres 35.9 at 3.10pm.