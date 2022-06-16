The yellow alert for high temperatures continues for most of Mallorca on Thursday (and Friday). Thursday will be another day of occasional haze, modest breezes and a UV rating of 11.

A maximum of 38C (in the interior) is forecast for Thursday as it now also is for Friday, the forecast having come down by one degree. Selected Thursday forecasts: Alcudia 31C, gentle and light northeasterlies. Andratx 33C, light south breeze easing to calm. Palma 37C, gentle to light SW breezes. Pollensa 34C, light easterly; calm in the afternoon. Sant Llorenç 35C, light SE. Santanyi 33C, gentle and light easterly breezes. Soller 37C, light north-northwest. Highs on Wednesday - Petra 36.7 at 2.40pm; Llucmajor 36.2 at 3pm; Porreres 35.9 at 3.10pm.