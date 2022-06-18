A yellow alert for high temperatures in Mallorca on Saturday applies to central areas, the Tramuntana coast up to Escorca and the south coast from Andratx to Ses Salines. There is a red alert for a couple of areas in the north of Spain on Saturday - a proper red alert. On Sunday, however, there are alerts for only three meteorological areas in the whole of Spain. These are all yellow and two of them are in Mallorca - the Tramuntana and the south.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.