A yellow alert for high temperatures in Mallorca on Saturday applies to central areas, the Tramuntana coast up to Escorca and the south coast from Andratx to Ses Salines. There is a red alert for a couple of areas in the north of Spain on Saturday - a proper red alert. On Sunday, however, there are alerts for only three meteorological areas in the whole of Spain. These are all yellow and two of them are in Mallorca - the Tramuntana and the south.

Although the highest temperatures are forecast to pass by Monday, the forecast is still for pretty hot weather until Wednesday, when rain looks possible and we shouldn't be surprised if there is the odd thunderstorm.

On Saturday, very little by the way of any cloud and a UV rating of 10.

Alcudia 30C, light northeast breeze veering southeast in the afternoon.

Andratx 33C, light southwest and southeast breezes.

Palma 34C, gentle to light south-southwest breezes.

Pollensa 33C, light east-southeast.

Sant Llorenç 33C, gentle easterly and southeasterly breezes.

Santanyi 33C, moderate breeze from the east.

Soller 38C, light northwesterly in the morning, calm in the afternoon.

On Friday, the yellow alert for central areas of Mallorca was upgraded to amber. The highest temperature was registered in Porreres - 39.6C at 4.20pm. Petra also broke the 39 mark - 39.1C at 1.10pm.