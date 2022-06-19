Sunday's yellow alert for high temperatures is for the south of Mallorca and the Tramuntana coast as far as Escorca. The alert is due to change on Monday to central areas and the north (Pollensa to Arta).

There will be a difference on Sunday in that some stiff breezes are forecast, and for the whole island they will be coming from the south or southeast. Hot air will be moving more rapidly and is likely to feel even more intense. UV rating 10.

Alcudia 32C, moderate south-southeast breezes.

Andratx 32C, fresh southeast breeze easing to moderate east.

Palma 35C, moderate SE easing to gentle in the afternoon.

Pollensa 37C, fresh breezes from the south and southeast.

Sant Llorenç 32C, moderate SE breezes.

Santanyi 31C, fresh southeast breeze easing to moderate.

Soller 37C, fresh to strong southeast breezes.

Highs on Saturday - Porreres 37.7 at 1pm; Campos 37.1 at 12.30pm; Binissalem, Llucmajor and Palma University 37.0 at 2.20pm, 3.20pm and 12.30pm respectively.