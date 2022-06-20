Monday will see an easing of the breezes which led Aemet to issue a yellow alert for coastal conditions in the south and west of Mallorca on Sunday. As to a yellow alert for high temperatures, this is active for the north and central areas on Monday.

On Tuesday, the yellow alert is due to be extended to the east of the island. Highs on Monday could reach 38 in the north; 37 in eastern areas on Tuesday, when cloud is forecast to start to build up. Rain will be quite possible anywhere on the island from Wednesday to Friday. Temperatures are expected to fall on Wednesday, and thunderstorms would come as no surprise.

UV rating 10, selected forecasts for Monday:

Alcudia 34C, moderate southeast breeze in the morning; calm in the afternoon.

Andratx 31C, gentle SE easing after midday.

Palma 33C, gentle southwesterly easing to light.

Pollensa 38C, light breeze from the north in the morning veering SE in the afternoon.

Sant Llorenç 33C, south-southeast gentle breezes.

Santanyi 31C, gentle southeast breeze.

Soller 36C, light southerly easing to calm in the afternoon.

Highs on Sunday - Puerto Pollensa, Santa Maria and Son Bonet (Marratxi) 35.3 at 2.50pm, 1.50pm and 1.20pm respectively.

Wind gusts on Sunday - Banyalbufar 85 km/h at 9.40pm; Puerto Soller 67 km/h at 6.20pm; Alfabia (Bunyola) 64 km/h at 5.50pm.