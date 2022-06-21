S'Amarador, Santanyi | Patricia Lozano
Yellow alert for high temperatures on Tuesday in the north, east and central area of Mallorca. Cloud expected to build up in the evening and rain is forecast overnight into Wednesday morning. There may be some muddy rain but also thunderstorms. Temperatures are due to fall to 30 or 31C on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday are also looking cloudy, with the chance of showers and highs of 27 to 28C.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.