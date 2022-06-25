Cloud lingered on Friday morning in areas for longer than had been forecast, but once it lifted, it was a glorious day. Cloud isn't forecast for Saturday, so should be sunny all the way - and breezy. UV rating 10.

Forecasts for Saturday - Alcudia 31C, fresh breeze from the south easing to moderate. Andratx 28C, moderate south-southeast. Palma 30C, moderate southerly breeze easing to gentle. Pollensa 33C, fresh southerly. Sant Llorenç 30C, moderate southeasterly easing to gentle in the afternoon. Santanyi 28C, moderate SE. Soller 31C, moderate southerly increasing fresh southeasterly after midday. Highs on Friday - Petra 34.1C at 5.10pm; Porreres 33.5 at 5.30pm; Manacor 32.7 at 4.40pm.