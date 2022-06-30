Another glorious day - loads of sun, some decent breezes for the most part and not too hot. UV rating 10.

The outlook is still for some higher temperatures over the weekend - up to 35C in areas.

Forecasts for Thursday -

Alcudia 30C, gentle breeze from the east in the morning; from the north in the afternoon.

Andratx 30C, light southerly breeze am; northerly pm.

Palma 31C, moderate southerly breeze easing to light.

Pollensa 32C, gentle easterly breeze easing to light northerly.

Sant Llorenç 31C, gentle southeasterly easing to light easterly.

Santanyi 30C, gentle southeast breeze in the morning; light southwest in the afternoon.

Soller 32C, light northwesterly.

Highs on Wednesday - Binissalem 33.3 at 2.20pm; Sineu 32.4 at 2.40pm; Porreres 32.1 at 1.30pm.