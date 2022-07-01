A sunny Friday but with a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions. This applies to the north and Tramuntana coasts until 3pm. Waves of two metres. UV rating 10.

Breezes due to remain fairly strong on Saturday, but temperatures will rise - inland highs of 34 to 35, hotter on Sunday and until Tuesday.

Forecasts for Friday -

Alcudia 28C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle later in the day.

Andratx 30C, gentle easterly breeze easing to light southwesterly in the afternoon.

Palma 31C, moderate northeast-east breezes.

Pollensa 28C, moderate NE easing to light.

Sant Llorenç 28C, moderate northeasterlies.

Santanyi 28C, moderate breezes from the northeast.

Soller 30C, moderate north breeze easing to light later on.

Highs on Thursday - Binissalem 32.9 at 2.50pm, Porreres 32.9 at 3pm; Sineu 32.5 at 3.30pm.