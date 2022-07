There are amber alerts for high temperatures on the mainland - 40C in Andalusia and Extremadura - but the east of the mainland has no alerts, and there are none in Mallorca and the other Balearic Islands. The forecast at present is for some higher temperatures in Mallorca next week - perhaps up to 37C inland on Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 10) - Alcudia 30C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east. Andratx 32C, light southerly breezes. Palma 34C, gentle southeast breeze easing light southwest. Pollensa 32C, light northeast breeze veering southeast. Sant Llorenç 32C, moderate NE easing light southeast. Santanyi 32C, moderate easterly breeze in the morning; light SE in the afternoon. Soller 34C, light northerly easing to calm. Highs on Friday - Es Capdellà 34.6 at 4.50pm; Son Bonet (Marratxi) 33.7 at 3.40pm; Binissalem 33.5 at 2.10pm.