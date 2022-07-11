Yellow alert for high temperatures in Mallorca's interior on Monday - up to 36C - with the alert extending to the south of the island on Tuesday. By the weekend, highs in the interior could be up to 39C; lower in coastal areas - around 33C.
Yellow alert for high temperatures in Mallorca's interior on Monday - up to 36C - with the alert extending to the south of the island on Tuesday. By the weekend, highs in the interior could be up to 39C; lower in coastal areas - around 33C.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.