Yellow alert for high temperatures in the south of Mallorca and in the interior on Tuesday - forecasts highs of 36C.

On Wednesday, the yellow alert changes and is for the interior and for the north - Pollensa to Arta/Capdepera.

Forecast highs for the interior, if they are reached, certainly bear the hallmark of a heat wave - between 36 and 39 from Tuesday to Sunday. Cooler on the coasts.

Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 10) -

Alcudia 31C, light to gentle northeast breezes.

Andratx 33C, light southwesterlies.

Palma 36C, gentle easterly veering southerly in the afternoon.

Pollensa 34C, light east-northeast breezes.

Sant Llorenç 34C, moderate east breeze easing to light after midday.

Santanyi 32C, moderate breeze from the east.

Soller 36C, light northerly in the morning; from the west in the afternoon.

Highs on Monday - Petra 35.0 at 2.40pm; Binissalem 34.9 at 12.40pm; Colonia Sant Pere 34.9 at 4.10pm.

Mainland highs on Monday - Andalusia 42.8, Montoro (Cordoba); Extremadura 42.3, Olivenza (Badajoz); Castile-La Mancha 42.9, Talavera de la Reina (Toledo); Castile and León 43.3, Candeleda (Avila).