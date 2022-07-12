On Wednesday, the yellow alert changes and is for the interior and for the north - Pollensa to Arta/Capdepera.
Forecast highs for the interior, if they are reached, certainly bear the hallmark of a heat wave - between 36 and 39 from Tuesday to Sunday. Cooler on the coasts.
Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 10) -
Alcudia 31C, light to gentle northeast breezes.
Andratx 33C, light southwesterlies.
Palma 36C, gentle easterly veering southerly in the afternoon.
Pollensa 34C, light east-northeast breezes.
Sant Llorenç 34C, moderate east breeze easing to light after midday.
Santanyi 32C, moderate breeze from the east.
Soller 36C, light northerly in the morning; from the west in the afternoon.
Highs on Monday - Petra 35.0 at 2.40pm; Binissalem 34.9 at 12.40pm; Colonia Sant Pere 34.9 at 4.10pm.
Mainland highs on Monday - Andalusia 42.8, Montoro (Cordoba); Extremadura 42.3, Olivenza (Badajoz); Castile-La Mancha 42.9, Talavera de la Reina (Toledo); Castile and León 43.3, Candeleda (Avila).
