Thursday's yellow alert for high temperatures in Mallorca applies to the island's centre and north - highs up to 37C.

While the met agency is suggesting that a depression in the Atlantic will bring cooler temperatures from Monday or Tuesday, this cooler weather may not immediately be apparent in Mallorca. Weather stations on the island are continuing to forecast highs of 39, and these now include Tuesday next week. Muro is one of these weather stations; Muro, incidentally, holds the record for the highest temperature ever registered in Mallorca - 44.2C in July 1994.

Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 9) -

Alcudia 32C, moderate northeasterly easing to light.

Andratx 32C, light southerly in the morning; calm later on.

Palma 33C, light to gentle southwest breezes.

Pollensa 35C, light northwesterly veering northeast.

Sant Llorenç 34C, light to gentle southeasterly breezes.

Santanyi 32C, gentle south breeze in the morning; light SE in the afternoon.

Soller 35C, light northwesterly in the morning; calm in the afternoon.

Highs on Wednesday - Binissalem 37.1 at 1.20pm; Sineu 36.7 at 2.20pm; Porreres 36.6 at 2pm.

Mainland highs on Wednesday in regions with 40C and above - Andalusia 45.5, Almonte (Huelva); Extremadura 45.4, Olivenza (Badajoz); Castile-La Mancha 44.4, Almaden (Ciudad Real); Valencia 43.4, Xativa (Valencia); Castile and León 41.9, Candeleda (Avila); Galicia 41.1, Monte Iroite (A Coruña); Madrid 41.0, Villanueva de la Cañada; Aragon 40.8, Alhama de Aragon (Zaragoza).