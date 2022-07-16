The yellow alert for high temperatures in Mallorca on Saturday applies to the whole island with the exception of the Tramuntana coast between Estellencs and Escorca.

At present, there is no sign of any cooler weather. Weather station forecasts for central areas are predicting highs of up to 38C until at least Thursday next week.

Forecasts for Saturday -

Alcudia 33C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast (UV rating 9).

Andratx 33C, light southwest breeze easing to calm after midday (UV rating 10).

Palma 35C, moderate south breeze easing to light (UV rating 10).

Pollensa 37C, light north and east breezes (UV rating 9).

Sant Llorenç 36C, light to gentle southeasterly breezes (UV rating 9).

Santanyi 34C, light to gentle southeasterlies (UV rating 9).

Soller 37C, light northwesterly in the morning; calm in the afternoon (UV rating 9).

Highs on Friday - Binissalem 38.0C at 2.40pm; Es Capdellà 36.3 at 4.50pm and Pollensa 36.3 at 3.30pm.

The high on the mainland on Friday - 43.6 Andalusia, Morón de la Frontera (Seville) and Castile and León, Candeleda (Avila).