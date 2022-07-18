The yellow alert for high temperatures on Monday is for central and southern Mallorca. The outlook is still for high temperatures into the weekend - 38 and 39C in central areas.

Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 9, except Andratx and Palma, 10):

Alcudia 32C, gentle northeasterly easing to light easterly.

Andratx 34C, light west breeze in the morning; light southeast in the afternoon.

Palma 36C, gentle south breeze easing light southwest.

Pollensa 34C, light easterly breeze.

Sant Llorenç 35C, light to gentle easterly breezes.

Santanyi 34C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle in the afternoon.

Soller 36C, light northwesterly in the morning; calm in the afternoon.

Highs on Sunday - Binissalem 39.3 at 3.30pm; Porreres 38.0 at 1.30pm; Palma (University) 37.6 at 12.20pm and Llucmajor 37.6 at 12.40pm.

The high on the mainland on Sunday was 43.6 in Don Benito, Badajoz, Extremadura. All regions, with the exception of Murcia and Valencia, had highs of 40C or more. In Cantabria the high was 43.0C, and this was probably the result of the effect of the low in the Atlantic, which has been situated to the west of Spain, has been pumping hot air and is pushing it further northwards.