Yellow alert for high temperatures on Tuesday again applies to central and southern Mallorca.

The outlook is back to showing highs of 40C in central areas over the coming weekend.

Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 10, except where shown):

Alcudia 33C, gentle northeast breeze veering southeast.

Andratx 33C, light southwest and southeast breezes.

Palma 35C, gentle southwest breeze.

Pollensa 35C, light northeast-east breezes (UV 9).

Sant Llorenç 35C, gentle easterly breeze easing light southeasterly.

Santanyi 34C, moderate east breeze veering gentle southeast in the afternoon.

Soller 38C, light north breeze in the morning; light southwest in the afternoon.

Highs on Monday - Binissalem 37.9 at 1.50pm; Porreres 37.8 at 1.40pm; Llucmajor 37.0 at 1pm.

On the mainland, it was hottest in the north of the country on Monday - highs of 42.0 in Cantabria and 43.3 in Navarre.