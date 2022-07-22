A yellow alert for high temperatures on Friday in northern, central and southern Mallorca.

The heat wave watch - much though Aemet has been saying that Sunday will be the final day of the heat wave, the predictions from its own weather stations appear to contradict this. There are 37s and 38s up to Wednesday next week at present.

Forecasts for Friday (UV rating 10):

Alcudia 35C, gentle northeast breeze easing to calm in the afternoon.

Andratx 33C, light southerly breeze.

Palma 34C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light.

Pollensa 37C, gentle northerly easing to calm.

Sant Llorenç 35C, light to gentle southeasterly breezes.

Santanyi 34C, gentle southeast breeze.

Soller 37C, light northwest breeze in the morning; calm in the afternoon.

Highs on Thursday - Llucmajor 37.1 at 3.50pm; Porreres 36.2 at 4.20pm; Binissalem 35.8 at 3.20pm.

On the mainland, the Thursday high was 42.2 at Talavera de la Reina, Toledo in Castile-La Mancha.