Amber alert on Sunday for temperatures up to 39C in central and northern Mallorca; yellow alert for the rest of the island.

Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 10):

Alcudia 35C, moderate northerly breeze easing to light in the afternoon.

Andratx 34C, gentle breeze from the south easing to light southeast.

Palma 36C, light to gentle southwest breezes.

Pollensa 38C, gentle northerly easing to light northwesterly.

Sant Llorenç 36C, gentle south-southeast breezes.

Santanyi 35C, gentle southeast breeze in the morning; from the south in the afternoon.

Soller 38C, light northwest breeze in the morning; light south breeze later on.

Highs on Saturday - Porreres 37.8 at 1.30pm and Llucmajor 37.8 at 1.50pm; Sineu 37.7 at 3.20pm.

On the mainland, the Saturday high was 43.5 at Córdoba Airport in Andalusia.