The yellow alerts for high temperatures are changing their location day by day - the south and centre on Tuesday; the north and the centre on Wednesday; and back to south and centre on Thursday. This doesn't make a great deal of difference, as it's pretty hot everywhere, with central area temperatures ensuring that the heat wave definition is met - 36C or more for three consecutive days at ten per cent of island weather stations.

Forecasts for Wednesday (UV rating 9): Alcudia 35C, gentle easterly and northerly breezes. Andratx 33C, light breeze from the south. Palma 34C, light to moderate southwest breezes. Pollensa 36C, gentle east and northwest breezes. Sant Llorenç 36C, gentle breezes from the south and southeast. Santanyi 34C, gentle southeasterly. Soller 36C, light northwest breeze easing to calm. Highs on Tuesday - Binissalem 36.9 at 1.50pm; Petra 36.4 at 3pm; Porreres 36.3 at 12.50pm.