The yellow alerts for high temperatures are changing their location day by day - the south and centre on Tuesday; the north and the centre on Wednesday; and back to south and centre on Thursday. This doesn't make a great deal of difference, as it's pretty hot everywhere, with central area temperatures ensuring that the heat wave definition is met - 36C or more for three consecutive days at ten per cent of island weather stations.
