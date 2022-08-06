Saturday's yellow alert for high temperatures in central, eastern and southern areas of Mallorca.

Heat wave watch - weather stations predicting that highs in central areas next week won't be quite as high as had previously been forecast - 37C rather than 39C.

Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 9):

Alcudia 32C, light to gentle northeast breezes.

Andratx 34C, light to gentle southerly breezes.

Palma 35C, light to gentle southwest breezes.

Pollensa 34C, gentle northeast easing to light east.

Sant Llorenç 35C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east.

Santanyi 35C, light east-southeast breezes.

Soller 36C, light northwest breeze easing to calm.

Highs on Friday - 37.6 in Porreres; 37.5 in Binissalem and at Palma University.