A yellow alert on Tuesday for central and southern areas of Mallorca.

Heat wave watch - weather stations in central areas are now suggesting highs of 39C and 40C at the weekend.

Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 9):

Alcudia 33C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light.

Andratx 34C, gentle southerly breeze easing to light.

Deya 35C, light northerly breeze easing to calm.

Palma 35C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light.

Pollensa 35C, light easterly breeze veering southeast.

Sant Llorenç 35C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle.

Santanyi 34C, moderate easterly breeze in the morning; gentle in the afternoon.

Highs on Monday - 37.7 in Porreres at 1.30pm; 37.6 in Binissalem at 2.30pm; 37C in Llucmajor at 2.50pm.