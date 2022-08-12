On Friday, the yellow alert for high temperatures applies to the whole of Mallorca except southern areas.

Heat wave watch - For Saturday, Aemet has issued an amber alert for high temperatures (39C and 40C) in central, eastern and northern areas; for the Tramuntana and the south the alert is yellow. On Sunday, the amber areas are the north and the centre, with a maximum of 41C being forecast for central Mallorca. On Monday, temperatures everywhere are due to fall by some four degrees.

Forecasts for Friday (UV rating 9):

Alcudia 35C, gentle northeast breeze in the morning; moderate from the southwest in the afternoon.

Andratx 33C, light southerly breeze.

Deya 35C, light breeze from the west increasing to gentle south.

Palma 33C, light to moderate southwest breezes.

Pollensa 37C, light north-northeast breezes.

Sant Llorenç 37C, moderate southerly breeze easing to gentle southwesterly.

Santanyi 33C, gentle southwest breeze.

Highs on Thursday - 37.6 Binissalem at 2.40pm; 37.1 Llucmajor at 2.40pm; 36.5 Porreres at 4.10pm. Overnight from Wednesday into Thursday there was a high of 28C in Capdepera around 3am. Temperatures were otherwise mostly all below the 25C mark.