A yellow alert on Monday for central areas of Mallorca. The met agency Aemet is suggesting that there could be some muddy rain today and isolated heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms in the east. The weather stations are pointing to a greater likelihood of rain later in the week.

As to temperatures, Monday's highs are forecast to be up to 37 and 38C, but lower temperatures are on their way - 29/30 on Thursday, for instance. Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 8): Alcudia 33C, moderate northerly easing to gentle. Andratx 34C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light north. Deya 33C, gentle northerly easing to light northeasterly. Palma 34C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light northwest. Pollensa 35C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northeast. Sant Llorenç 38C, moderate breeze from the east easing to gentle from the north. Santanyi 34C, gentle southwesterly breeze increasing to moderate northerly. Highs on Sunday - 40.7 Porreres at 1.40pm; 40.1 Binissalem at 2.40pm; 39.9 Es Capdellà at 2.50pm.