Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 8, clear skies):

Alcudia 31C, light east and north breezes.

Andratx 31C, light southerly breezes.

Deya 31C, light northwest breeze easing to calm.

Palma 31C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south.

Pollensa 33C, gentle north breeze easing to light.

Sant Llorenç 32C, gentle southeasterly breeze increasing to moderate southerly.

Santanyi 32C, gentle south-southeast breezes.

Highs on Friday - 31.6 Petra, Pollensa and Puerto Pollensa at 1.40pm, 11.20am and 11.40am respectively.