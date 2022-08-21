Occasional cloud possible in areas on Sunday. The weather seems to be in a settled pattern of mostly clear and sunny skies with temperatures not excessively hot - normal for this time of August. Outlook for the week is very good.

Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 8): Alcudia 32C, moderate north breeze easing to light northeast. Andratx 31C, light south-southwest breezes. Deya 32C, light westerly and northerly breezes. Palma 31C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south. Pollensa 33C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light northeast. Sant Llorenç 34C, light westerly breeze increasing to gentle northeasterly. Santanyi 32C, light to gentle southwest breezes. Highs on Saturday - 33.7 Sa Pobla at 2.50pm; 33.2 Petra at 2.30pm; 33.0 Llucmajor and Sineu at 2.40pm and 2.20pm respectively.