The cloud of the past couple of days is not being forecast for Wednesday, so should be sunny across the whole island. Highs slightly above normal.

We have to watch out for Friday and Saturday, as they do look a bit ropey. The Aemet met agency is suggesting possible thunderstorms, with an improvement on Sunday.

Forecasts for Wednesday (UV rating 8):

Alcudia 32C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast.

Andratx 32C, light west-northwest breezes.

Deya 31C, light northerly breeze easing to calm.

Palma 33C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest.

Pollensa 34C, gentle breeze from the northwest easing to light air from the east.

Sant Llorenç 33C, light to gentle southeasterlies.

Santanyi 33C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south.

Highs on Tuesday - 32.9 Palma (University) at 4.30pm; Petra at 2pm; Pollensa at 10.10am. There was a spot of rain in places on Tuesday, but only light - 1.8 litres per square metre in Sineu the most.