The Aemet met agency has forecast some unsettled weather. Thursday looks set to be mostly fine, with some risk of rain, but for Friday there are yellow alerts for rain and thunderstorms affecting the whole of Mallorca. Saturday is also likely to see rain, but things are due to pick up on Sunday.

Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 8): Alcudia 32C, light north-northeast breezes; mostly sunny. Andratx 32C, gentle southwesterly breeze easing to light northerly; sunny spells. Deya 32C, light north-northwest breezes; mostly cloudy, 60% risk of rain. Palma 34C, light breezes from the south and southeast; sunny spells, 65% risk of rain. Pollensa 34C, light northerlies; occasional cloud. Sant Llorenç 33C, light east-southeast breezes; mainly sunny. Santanyi 32C, light north breeze easing to calm; generally sunny but with a 35% risk of rain. Highs on Wednesday - 34.7 Binissalem at 2pm; 34.6 Palma (University) at 4.20pm; 34.5 Porreres at 1.10pm.