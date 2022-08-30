The Aemet met agency says that the cold front heading Mallorca's way on Wednesday has weakened and therefore reduced the risk of heavy rain. Even so, there could be isolated thunderstorms and rain.

On Thursday, there is a lower risk of rain - the weather stations are generally showing a fairly decent day. On Friday, the rain risk looks set to increase in areas.

The weakened cold front has therefore not removed the need for weather alerts for high temperatures. There is a yellow alert for central and northern areas of Mallorca. There are no alerts for rain or thunderstorms.

Forecasts for Wednesday (UV rating 8):

Alcudia 35C, light southerly breeze increasing moderate southwesterly (25% risk of rain).

Andratx 33C, gentle south-southwest breezes (20% risk of rain).

Deya 33C, light west-southwest breezes (30% risk of rain).

Palma 35C, gentle to moderate southwest breezes (35% risk of rain).

Pollensa 38C, light southeast and southwest breezes (30% risk of rain).

Sant Llorenç 37C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate west (50% risk of rain).

Santanyi 35C, gentle to moderate southwesterly breezes (55% risk of rain).

Highs on Tuesday - 35.4 Sineu at 4.10pm; 35.2 Binissalem at 3.50pm; 34.5 Sa Pobla at 2.30pm.

