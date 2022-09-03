Some cloud around on Saturday; a general 25% risk of some rain. Remaining pretty hot in areas, and there is a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the east and south of Mallorca.

Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 7): Alcudia 33C, gentle north-northeast breezes. Andratx 32C, light southerly breezes. Deya 32C, light northwest breeze easing to calm. Palma 31C, gentle south-southwest breezes. Pollensa 35C, light east and north breezes. Sant Llorenç 35C, gentle breezes from the south and west. Santanyi 32C, gentle to moderate southwest breezes. Highs on Friday - 34.0 Sa Pobla at 2.50pm; 33.3 Pollensa at 12.50pm; 33.0 Petra at noon. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)