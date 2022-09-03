Weather chart showing alert for rough coastal conditions in Mallorca

The "mañana" refers to Saturday; alerts for coastal conditions. | @AEMET_Baleares

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter Palma 03/09/2022 06:00
Some cloud around on Saturday; a general 25% risk of some rain. Remaining pretty hot in areas, and there is a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the east and south of Mallorca.

Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 7):

Alcudia 33C, gentle north-northeast breezes.

Andratx 32C, light southerly breezes.

Deya 32C, light northwest breeze easing to calm.

Palma 31C, gentle south-southwest breezes.

Pollensa 35C, light east and north breezes.

Sant Llorenç 35C, gentle breezes from the south and west.

Santanyi 32C, gentle to moderate southwest breezes.

Highs on Friday - 34.0 Sa Pobla at 2.50pm; 33.3 Pollensa at 12.50pm; 33.0 Petra at noon.

