Some cloud around on Saturday; a general 25% risk of some rain. Remaining pretty hot in areas, and there is a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the east and south of Mallorca.
Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 7):
Alcudia 33C, gentle north-northeast breezes.
Andratx 32C, light southerly breezes.
Deya 32C, light northwest breeze easing to calm.
Palma 31C, gentle south-southwest breezes.
Pollensa 35C, light east and north breezes.
Sant Llorenç 35C, gentle breezes from the south and west.
Santanyi 32C, gentle to moderate southwest breezes.
Highs on Friday - 34.0 Sa Pobla at 2.50pm; 33.3 Pollensa at 12.50pm; 33.0 Petra at noon.
