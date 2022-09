Back to heat alerts on Sunday - yellow for central and northern areas. So a pretty warm Sunday and what should be one with very little cloud.

Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 7 / 8):

Alcudia 32C, gentle east and south breezes.

Andratx 31C, light southerly breeze increasing gentle southeasterly.

Deya 32C, light air from east and south.

Palma 34C, gentle southeast-southwest breezes.

Pollensa 35C, gentle east breeze increasing moderate southeast.

Sant Llorenç 34C, gentle southeast breeze.

Santanyi 32C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate.

Highs on Saturday - 33.8 in Arta, Pollensa and Puerto Pollensa; all around the middle of the day.

There was also some rain on Saturday - not a great deal. There was also a bit of a thunderstorm in the north of the island; didn't amount to much.

