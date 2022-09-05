Some cloud on Monday, low risk of a drop of rain, there has been some early on. But mostly sunny; no heat alert.
The yellow coastal alert for Minorca is for sudden rise in sea level - "rissaga" meteotsunami.
Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 7):
Alcudia 33C, gentle east-northeast breezes.
Andratx 32C, light south and west breezes.
Deya 32C, light northwest breeze easing to calm.
Palma 33C, gentle south-southwest breezes.
Pollensa 35C, gentle east and north breezes.
Sant Llorenç 33C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light.
Santanyi 32C, gentle south breeze easing to light.
Highs on Sunday - 36.4 Binissalem at 3.50pm; 35.5 Porreres at 2.40pm; 35.4 Pollensa at 1pm.
Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.