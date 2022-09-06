Some high cloud on Tuesday, rain not being forecast. So mainly sunny and temperatures still above average for this time in September. Daytime humidity up to 65%. Tuesday into Wednesday overnight, up to 100% forecast for eastern areas; elsewhere 85 to 90%. No heat alerts on Tuesday.

Outlook for the week - up to 60% risk of rain forecast for the weekend. Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 7): Alcudia 34C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light northeast. Andratx 31C, gentle south breeze easing to calm. Deya 33C, light air from the southwest; calm in the afternoon. Palma 32C, moderate southwest breeze easing to calm. Pollensa 34C, gentle south breeze easing to calm. Sant Llorenç 34C, moderate south breeze easing to light west. Santanyi 32C, moderate southwest breeze easing to calm. Highs on Monday - 34.8 Petra and Sineu at 4.20pm; 34.7 Colonia Sant Pere at 3.10pm. There was a bit of rain around on Monday, mainly in the morning, but no rainfall of any note. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)