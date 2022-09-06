What we have here is the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts for the Balearics, showing the increased risk of rain on Saturday and the higher than usual temperatures. | @AEMET_Baleares
Palma06/09/2022 07:00
Some high cloud on Tuesday, rain not being forecast. So mainly sunny and temperatures still above average for this time in September. Daytime humidity up to 65%. Tuesday into Wednesday overnight, up to 100% forecast for eastern areas; elsewhere 85 to 90%. No heat alerts on Tuesday.
