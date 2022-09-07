And much of the same - some cloud, but mainly sunny and quite hot. Humidity at night still up around 90% and 60% in the day.

Forecasts for Wednesday (UV rating 7): Alcudia 34C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light northeast. Andratx 31C, gentle south breeze easing to light. Deya 32C, light air from the west increasing to gentle southeast. Palma 32C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light. Pollensa 36C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm. Sant Llorenç 34C, gentle south-southwest breezes. Santanyi 32C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light. Highs on Tuesday - 35.0 Pollensa at 3.40pm; 33.8 Sa Pobla at 1.50pm; 33.6 Sineu at 1.10pm. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)