An easing of temperatures forecast for Thursday - a high of 36C on Wednesday - but with the humidity levels still high.

There is some risk of showers, mainly in the northeast of the island, this risk increasing on Friday and Saturday, especially in the north and northeast.

Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 7):

Alcudia 31C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast air.

Andratx 32C, light south-southwest breezes.

Deya 32C, light north breeze easing to calm.

Palma 32C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light.

Pollensa 33C, gentle east breeze easing to light.

Sant Llorenç 32C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light.

Santanyi 32C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light.

Highs on Wednesday - 36.1 Pollensa at 2.10pm; 35.5 Colonia Sant Pere at 4pm; 35.1 Sa Pobla at 4.10pm.

