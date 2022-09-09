Friday will be mostly sunny, but cloud is likely anywhere and is forecast to be more persistent in the north and the east of the island. There is a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms in the north and northeast of Mallorca between noon and 8pm.

Forecasts for Friday (UV rating 7):

Alcudia 32C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast (rain risk 60%)

Andratx 31C, light north-northwest breezes.

Deya 31C, light northeast-northwest breezes.

Palma 32C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light southeast.

Pollensa 33C, gentle north-northeast breezes (rain risk 40%).

Sant Llorenç 33C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east (rain risk 60%).

Santanyi 32C, gentle southwest breeze in the morning; from the north in the afternoon (rain risk 60%).

Highs on Thursday - 36.4 Es Capdella at 2.40pm; 34.4 Palma (University) at 2.50pm; 34.2 Binissalem at 2.50pm.

As can be seen, there wasn't the easing of temperatures that had been forecast for Thursday, with the higher values in the south as opposed to the north, which had been hotter for a few days.

The storm that hit the northeast on Thursday afternoon resulted in a maximum of 16.2 litres per square metre of rain in Son Servera.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)