Similar to Friday, mainly sunny but with some cloud and the risk of thunderstorms. Yellow alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms in the north, east and centre of Mallorca. This alert is effective from 2pm to 8pm. Up to 6am Saturday, there was some quite heavy rain in northern areas - 17.8 litres per square metre in Sa Pobla.

Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 7): Alcudia 31C, gentle east and north breezes. Andratx 32C, light southerlies. Deya 31C, light northwest breeze easing to calm. Palma 32C, light southeast-southwest breezes. Pollensa 32C, gentle east and south breezes. Sant Llorenç 31C, moderate easterly breeze easing to light southeasterly. Santanyi 30C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast. Highs on Friday - 33.9 Sineu at 2.30pm; 33.8 Llucmajor at 1.40pm; 33.6 Petra at 12.50pm. Heaviest rainfall on Friday - 18.6 litres per square metre in Arta. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)