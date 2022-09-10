Some cloud forecast, but otherwise sunny and hot; no alerts for heat, rain or storms.

Despite the alerts for rain and storms on Saturday, there was no rain. Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 7): Alcudia 32C, gentle northeast breeze increasing to moderate southeast. Andratx 32C, light south-southeast breezes. Deya 32C, light north breeze easing to calm. Palma 33C, light to gentle southwest breezes. Pollensa 35C, light easterly increasing to gentle southeasterly. Sant Llorenç 32C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south. Santanyi 32C, light and gentle southeast breezes. Highs on Saturday - 33.3 Porreres at 2.30pm and Santa Maria at 2.20pm; 33.2 Binissalem at 1.40pm. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)