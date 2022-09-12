Another yellow alert for high temperatures on Tuesday. This is for the whole of Mallorca except the east. Cloud cover in southern areas and the Tramuntana; high cloud elsewhere. Aemet isn't ruling the possibility of the odd shower and of "dry" thunderstorms.

Wednesday is due to be cloudy, with the chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Rain and storms more likely from Thursday to Saturday, which is when Aemet says that the island will be influenced by what remains of Storm Danielle and also by a low polar front. Temperatures will drop, with highs of 28 to 31 at the end of the week. Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 7): Alcudia 34C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east. Andratx 35C, gentle east breeze. Deya 36C, light southeast breeze increasing moderate east in the afternoon. Palma 35C, moderate east breeze easing to light. Pollensa 37C, gentle southeast and northeast breezes. Sant Llorenç 33C, moderate east breeze easing to light. Santanyi 34C, fresh east breeze easing to gentle. Highs on Monday - 36.2 Son Bonet (Marratxi) at 3.20pm; 36.1 Pollensa at 2.50pm; 35.9 Palma (Airport) at 2.30pm. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)