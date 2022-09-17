The alerts for Saturday - yellow for rain and thunderstorms up to 8am for the whole of Mallorca. There are also yellow alerts for rough coastal conditions for the whole of the island except the south from 8am to midnight.
Saturday's weather in Mallorca
