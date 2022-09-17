Sunday should be clearer everywhere, cloud having been quite heavy most of Saturday, especially in the north of the island. So, expect sun with some cloud and pleasant temperatures. There is a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions for the whole island except the south between 11am and 2pm.

Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 6): Alcudia 27C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light. Andratx 29C, light east breeze. Deya 26C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast. Palma 29C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate northeast. Pollensa 27C, gentle northeasterly breeze easing to light. Sant Llorenç 26C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light. Santanyi 27C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle northeast. Rain on Saturday - There were 17.2 litres per square metre in Puerto Pollensa and 12.3 in Lluc. Highs of 28C in Andratx, Calvia and Llucmajor. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)