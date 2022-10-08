Some cloud around on Sunday, low risk of a shower, but mostly sunny and pretty warm. No weather alerts.

Outlook for the week - reasonable on Monday, with the risk of rain increasing on Tuesday and continuing until Thursday.

Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 4; daytime humidity up to 65%):

Alcudia 24C, light northeast breeze.

Andratx 26C, light southeast and northeast breezes.

Deya 24C, gentle north breeze easing to calm.

Palma 26C, light east breeze.

Pollensa 26C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light.

Sant Llorenç 24C, light northeast breeze.

Santanyi 25C, gentle east breeze increasing to light northeast.

A high on Saturday of 28.5 at the port in Palma. Heaviest rainfall to 6.30pm, 6.4 litres per square metre in Escorca and 4.4 in Pollensa.