For Wednesday, amber alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms are active for the east of Mallorca, Minorca and Ibiza/Formentera until 8am. These alerts, according to the Aemet status as of 5pm Tuesday, will be downgraded to yellow and then be effective until 6pm on Wednesday. All other areas of Mallorca are just on yellow alert until 6pm; Ibiza/Formentera until 2pm and Minorca until midnight.

In amber areas, there is a risk of rainfall of 50 litres per square metre in an hour; in yellow areas, 25 litres.

By late afternoon, most of Mallorca should see some sun. Certainly up to midday Wednesday, the forecast is for grey skies. There will be an improvement on Thursday and more so on Friday. By Monday next week, a high of 28C with sunny skies is currently being forecast. That's October in Mallorca for you.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Forecasts for Wednesday (UV rating 4; daytime humidity up to 75%):

Alcudia 24C, gentle to moderate northeast breezes.

Andratx 25C, light to gentle northeast breezes.

Deya 23C, light to moderate northeast breezes.

Palma 23C, light to gentle northeast breezes.

Pollensa 25C, light to gentle northeast breezes.

Sant Llorenç 24C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north.

Santanyi 24C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north.

A high in Mallorca on Tuesday of 25.4C (Porreres).