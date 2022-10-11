For Wednesday, amber alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms are active for the east of Mallorca, Minorca and Ibiza/Formentera until 8am. These alerts, according to the Aemet status as of 5pm Tuesday, will be downgraded to yellow and then be effective until 6pm on Wednesday. All other areas of Mallorca are just on yellow alert until 6pm; Ibiza/Formentera until 2pm and Minorca until midnight.
Wednesday's weather in Mallorca
